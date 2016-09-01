U.S. judge dismisses Centre County DA’s claims against county

A judge has dismissed Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller's remaining claims against the county.
In a ruling Thursday, U.S .Judge Matthew Brann granted a motion to dismiss from Centre County, Commissioner Steve Dershem, former commissioner Chris Exarchos, former solicitor Louis Glantz and former administrator Tim Boyde.
The Fourth Amendment violation claims were the last remaining portion of a suit Parks Miller filed in 2015 after months of controversy.
Check back for details.
Comments