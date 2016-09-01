County prison warden terminated from position

Citing personnel matters, the Centre County Prison Board voted unanimously to end county correctional facility Warden Rick Smith’s role with the prison.
Smith had served as warden at the Centre County Correctional Facility since 2012, Commissioner Michael Pipe said. Wednesday, he said, the prison board had met in executive session for about 90 minutes to discuss “personnel matters occurring at the facility that involved the warden.”
Discussions in executive session are closed discussions and are typically not made public. The county prison board is made up of the County Commissioners, district attorney, sheriff, a judge from the Court of Common Pleas and the county controller.
The board met during their regularly scheduled Thursday meeting, Pipe said. It was at that time they unanimously approved to offer Smith the option to resign or be terminated.
Smith was notified at the facility, Pipe said, where he met with Pipe and other staff members. Presented with his options, Smith chose termination, he said.
He was then escorted from the facility, he said.
Going forward, interim county administrator Denise Elbell will serve as interim prison administrator, Pipe said. Deputy Melanie Gordon will continue as the deputy warden of operations, and Jeff Hite will act as the deputy warden of administration.
Staff at the facility has been notified, he said, as well as contacts at the state level and contracted counties.
“It was not an easy decision, but we’re moving forward in the best possible way,” Pipe said. “The staff has been doing a great job of coming together with this change.”
At this time, he said, no further information is expected to be released.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
