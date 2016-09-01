Local postcard not a scam, and you could receive hundreds of dollars

If it’s too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.
Not in this case.
State Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Centre/Clinton, released a statement Thursday about a postcard that some residents received from Stern & Eisenberg and Kramer and Kramer. The postcard is about a possible settlement reward for a $20 million class fund.
The fund will be used to pay real estate tax rebates to estates of some deceased Pennsylvania homeowners following litigation in Muscarella v. Commonwealth. The average claim is about $400, but can be up to $975 per decedent.
Estates may be able to claim rebates from the class fund if descendents died in the years 2004-2009
The claim deadline is March 2, 2017.
For more information, visit www.PARebateSettlement.com to obtain a form to file a claim.
