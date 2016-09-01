State College breaks 116-year record

Is it hot in here?
Yes, very.
Central Pennsylvania experienced some of its hottest August weather in more than a century. It was so hot that the average temperature, 74.89 degrees, for the month broke a 116-year-old record in State College. The previous record was 74.53 degrees in August 1900.
“The longer (the period) the more significant it is,” said Bill Syrett, Joel N. Myers Weather Center at Penn State manager. “The takeaway here is that it was the nights. They were very warm.”
Syrett noted that the previous highest average low temperature in August was 64.84, a figure that was surpassed by 2.36 degrees last month.
“You can argue a number of factors for why this happened,” Syrett said. “The main one is the humidity was quite high. So, high humidity and a good amount of cloudiness keeps the nights warmer and keeps the days cooler. There was no real straining heat, but we just had prolonged nighttime warmth.”
Penn State gameday temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s through Saturday afternoon. Travelers to the East Coast during Labor Day weekend should be attentive to weather forecasts.
“Tropical Storm Hermine could create quite a problem for the coastal mid-Atlantic, and it probably will,” Syrett said. “It’s probably far enough east to not destroy our weekend, but anyone going to the beach from North Carolina to south New England should be on high alert.”
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
