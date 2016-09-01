Man charged in fatal 2015 crash

A man was charged more than a year after a fatal 2015 crash.
Dean Rowland, 39, of Homer City, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and reckless driving. Wayne Walden, 44, of Altoona, died in the crash.
The crash occurred May 29, 2015, on Interstate 99 in Snyder Township in Blair County.
State police at Hollidaysburg said Rowland was southbound in the right lane, and Walden had legally parked off the road and on a berm. Walden, according to police, was out of the vehicle and on the driver’s side when the crash occurred.
Police said Rowland’s vehicle swerved at the point of impact on the driver’s side of Walden’s vehicle. Walden was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments