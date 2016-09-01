State warns of new heroin variant

First it was heroin. Then it was heroin mixed with other opioids.
Now Pennsylvania is facing a new variation on its drug threat: heroin mixed with animal tranquilizers.
In an “urgent warning” released Thursday, state Secretary of Health Karen Murphy and Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Gary Tennis discussed a new heroin variant laced with the drug carfentanil.
According to the release, the drug “is causing overdoses and deaths in neighboring states and might soon be circulating in the commonwealth.”
“Carfentanil is a veterinary drug used to sedate large animals and can be lethal to anyone who comes into contact with it — not just heroin users,” Murphy said.
That makes the drug a hazard not just to someone using it, but those who may come into contact with it.
“It’s essential that first responders, health professionals and family members of heroin users educate themselves about carfentanil to avoid accidental overdoses,” Murphy said. “First responders are urged to utilize appropriate personal protective equipment when treating known or suspected heroin overdoses.”
That means that local medical providers and responders have to be careful. Carfentanil is not only a drug that is taken orally, but can also be absorbed through inhalation or skin contact, according to the Department of Health.
“As always, our mission is to protect the health of our patients and community,” said Kasandra Botti, Mount Nittany Medical Center EMS medical director.
“Mount Nittany Medical Center emergency department staff and EMS are aware of carfentanil and the potential dangers it presents,” she said. “As with all emergency patients, there are plans in place to provide each individual with the best possible care. We are dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis as it affects this area and we continue to educate our staff, work with local law enforcement and educate community members on what we can all do to combat this epidemic.”
First responders and medical professionals can treat opioid overdoses with naloxone, but carfenatil is a different animal. The joint release warned that there are no studies on the use of naloxone with carfentanil, so there is no gauge to see if it would be effective.
The announcement comes after a suspected 174 overdoses in the Cincinnati area over a six-day period.
“The combination of heroin and carfentanil is extremely dangerous,” said Tennis. “Given that such a small amount of carfentanil can be deadly and most users of heroin mixed with carfentanil do not realize that is what they are getting, the chances of overdose death are very high.”
Opioids and heroin are a rapidly rising threat in Pennsylvania.
According to the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, there were 3,505 overdose deaths tied to opioids in the Keystone State in 2015, a 40 percent increase over 2014.
In Centre County, 34 percent of fatal overdoses were opioid-related.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments