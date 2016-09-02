Local man missing, “endangered,” police say

Police are searching for a man who they say left a hospital by foot, but is endangered due to injuries suffered in a bicycle crash and pre-existing medical conditions.
Donald Dehaven Leffard, 64, of Huntingdon left UPMC Altoona at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to state police at Huntingdon. Authorities say he has not had contact with family members since that time.
Leffard is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 150-pounds. He has gray hair, which may be in a pony tail, and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing shorts and an Army shirt. His home is on Sunny Road in Juniata Township.
If you have information that could help find Leffard, call police at 627-3161.
