Hottest summer comes 200 years after record coldest

Imagine a summer where Pennsylvania lakes ice over and frost happens on an almost daily basis.
That’s not possible, right?
It was in 1816.
While August 2016 broke one meteorological record, becoming the hottest in State College since 1900, that mirrors another milestone two centuries ago.
They called it “the year with no summer.”
“The Illustrated Souvenir History of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania” from 1909 recalled the small Centre County community’s early days, including 1816, a year that started out cool and mild in January and February, but grew to an icy spring and a frosty summer that chilled the whole Northeast.
“By the time September was ushered in, ‘people had given up all hope of again seeing the flowers bloom or of hearing the birds sing, and began to prepare for a hard winter,’ ” according to the book.
It seems hard to believe, but Penn State’s Nobel Prize-winning expert on climate change Michael Mann said it really happened.
“(That year) was associated with one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the past several hundred years,” he said.
It actually happened in 1815 half a world away in Indonesia.
“It spewed gases and particles way up in the atmosphere, well above cloud level,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines. “Those particles and gases reflected sunlight, so it didn’t get as warm. A whole year later, the effects were affecting the weather.”
The effects were incredible.
“Obviously, back in 1816, there weren’t a whole lot of records kept, but supposedly, that summer there was snow up in New England, ice in lakes in Pennsylvania and throughout the Northeast, there was heavy frost,” Kines said.
But while it took a year to hit Pennsylvania, the cold snap didn’t last long.
“The cooling effect of volcanic eruptions is fleeting,” Mann said. “The reflective particulates that are injected into the lower stratosphere by the eruption settle out after a few years.”
That wasn’t the last time a hot volcano spurred cold temperatures.
“There was, for example, a modest volcanic cooling event following the 1982 El Chichon eruption in Mexico and following the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines,” Mann said.
But those natural phenomena aren’t the kind of thing he said can affect the worldwide temperature rises of global warming.
“We showed that natural factors cannot explain the record-breaking warmth of recent years,” Mann said.
“We’re blaming our current warmer weather on humans, and it’s kind of ironic that the volcano that was nature, caused it to go the other way, way back then,” Kines said.
The Philipsburg history book shows prices of staples like corn and flour went sky high in 1817 after the bad growing season the previous year, but it wasn’t all bad.
“While that was the worst year weather wise, apparently there were very colorful sunrises and sunsets many years later, attributed to the volcano,” Kines said.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
