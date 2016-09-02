Is state sending mixed messages on Labor Day weekend?

Pennsylvania doesn’t want you to drink this weekend.
Or does it?
On Friday, Centre County roads were thick with patrol cars and unmarked vehicles, watching the traffic and pulling over speeders and other possible lawbreakers. Both Rockview and Philipsburg state police troopers were out in large numbers.
The reasons were clear with the state police press release.
“We would like to remind motorists to drive safely in a defensive manner and avoid speeding, tailgating and aggressive driving,” said state police Commissioner Tyree Blocker. “Additionally, distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes, so, remember to put distractions aside and get to your destination safely.”
The state police are conducting a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” activity during the Labor Day weekend.
According to police, in 2015, there were 120 alcohol-related crashes and eight fatalities, plus 33 drug-related crashes with two fatalities, over Labor Day weekend.
Add to that the fact that in Centre County, it isn’t just Labor Day. It’s also Penn State’s first home football game of the season, drawing 107,000 or so people from Pennsylvania, as well as neighboring Ohio as the Nittany Lions face Kent State.
Secretary of Transportation Leslie Richards chimed in with a similar message of caution.
“We will never tire of reminding all motorists that the choice to drive while impaired in any way can result in tragedy,” she said. “Enforcement and education efforts occur year-round, but will be especially focused during periods of holiday travel.”
But just hours later, Gov. Tom Wolf put out a different kind of message, a video filmed in a grocery story now selling wine, calling the Labor Day weekend “very special” because of that change.
“My goal in modernizing the wine and liquor system in Pennsylvania has always been to improve customer convenience and satisfaction with expanded hours and access,” he said. “Wine to go in grocery stores, expanded hours, freeing the six pack and wine shipped directly to your front steps are just a few of the reforms we’ve made to make your shopping experience more convenient — and just in time for this Labor Day.”
Wolf did end his message with an encouragement for a “happy and safe” holiday.
In Pennsylvania, blood alcohol content is more than the legal limit to drive at 0.08, and DUI penalties can range from probation and a $500 fine to jail time and up to $5,000 fines.
