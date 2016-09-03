Police serve warrant, local man allegedly fights back

One man was taken into custody after he allegedly refused to go to a hospital.
State police at Huntingdon said a mental health warrant was obtained for Vance Andrew Meyers, 27, of Huntingdon. Authorities said he refused to leave his home at about noon Thursday. Meyers had a knife in his hand and resisted three officers inside the house, according to a release.
During a “struggle,” police said he caused officers to have broken fingers, cuts, abrasions and bruises.
Meyers was then taken J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital.
Police said charges will be filed against Meyers.
