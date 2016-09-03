Fans generally unfazed by heightened security measures at Beaver Stadium

Jackie Carroll said one of her favorite parts of game day is listening to the Penn State Blue Band.
Specifically, she said, the sound of the drum line gives her a knot in her throat.
After all, they do a pretty good job pumping up the crowd during a welcoming ceremony for the football players before every home game as band members, players, coaches and staff walk though a tunnel of fans leading to the stadium.
“It’s just something about the banging of the drums followed by the brass that gets me ready,” she said. “It’s a sense of pride that your marching band is behind the fans and the team. It just brings something special to Beaver Stadium.”
Of course, Carroll added, tailgating with friends and family is another favorite when it comes to game-day traditions.
Her family has had the same parking spot just outside Beaver Stadium since the early 1990s, and they’ve parked next to the same two families for just as long.
The Carroll family sets up a large tent outside of their vehicle with the Giordanni family and the Richter family, who they met in 1992 through tailgating.
“We don’t see each other except during football season, but we all get back together in the fall and don’t skip a beat,” Carroll said. “We’re local to central (Pennsylvania), but they’re (the Richter’s) from Maryland, and they’re (the Giordanni’s) from New Jersey. ... This is just like a little reunion.”
While the Carroll, Giordanni and Richter families are like many — celebrating decadelong traditions of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions — one thing that’s different this season at Beaver Stadium is a new security checkpoint.
Enhancements were made this year that requires all patrons to go though metal detention before entering the stadium.
That also includes anyone entering through the media entrance where a guard uses a metal detector wand, and asks visitors to empty their pockets before being scanned.
It was tested for the first time Saturday during the first Penn State home football game of the season against Kent State.
Kennedy Graves, Loren Librizzi and Krystol Thomas work for Landmark Event Staffing Services — a company contracted to work security at Beaver Stadium.
The trio helped man Gate B on Saturday.
Graves said they were required to scan the front and back of each person with a device called the Garrett SuperScanner wand.
It sends off a beeping alarm sound when it detects metal.
She said all staff who use the hand-held gadget went though an intense training session for how to use the metal detector device, and how to interact with people.
“I really don’t think anyone had a problem, and if you’re nice to them, they’re usually nice back,” Graves said. “I think they understand it’s just part of the new security system.”
And she was right.
It wasn’t something many stadium patrons had a problem with. Many guests also said they didn’t really notice the changes.
“Oh, is that new?” Sandra Blume asked with a laugh. “I guess I never noticed that much what we had to do to get in before. I guess, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Athletics spokesman Jeff Nelson said it takes four to six seconds per person to go through screening.
During peak time, about 900 people were scanned per minute, Nelson said.
And the extra few seconds was “worth it,” fan Jerrod DiLaurentis said.
“I’d sacrifice an extra pat down just to make sure there’s no incident like what happened in Paris,” he said.
The incident he was referring to was the November 2015 Paris attacks, which included a series of coordinated attacks near Stade de Frace stadium in Saint-Dennis during a soccer game.
“There’s just so much of that going on that we don’t need any news like that here,” DiLaurentis said.
Nelson said there were “few reports of items being confiscated.”
“That’s typical for a game day,” he said.
Thomas said much of what she seized were smaller-sized bags.
“Our biggest problem was people who wanted to come in with bags, like the wrist bags,” she said. “We allow those, but up to a certain size that’s listed on the website. Anything else must be in a clear bag. If not, we ask for them to toss it, or put it back in their vehicles, and they weren’t liking that because they’d have to turn around and walk all the way to their cars.”
But during the first day with the amplified security, Nelson said it “went well.”
“Metal detection wands are a thorough and more efficient means of screening,” he said.
