Area churches honor and memorialize Sept. 11 responders

As New York, Washington, D.C., and Somerset County honored the victims and heroes of 9/11, so did cities and towns across the country.
State College was no exception, with many of the county’s firefighters receiving a lion’s share of the accolades.
Early Sunday, the Mount Nittany United Methodist Church invited members of the Alpha Fire Company to be honored during its morning service and participate in honoring their own.
Outside the church sat a gleaming red Alpha firetruck, while inside, Capt. Marvin Robinson, Capt. Tony Berrera, Lt. Ken Johnson, Lt. Ted Gabriel, Janet Welsh, Kenny Peters and Don Stein, along with chaplain the Rev. Lori Steffensen, marched into the chapel in full-dress uniform, taking seats in the front row.
“I’d like to thank the firefighters for being here for the work they and all first responders do,” the Rev. Edward Preston said. “You have to remember, they run into burning buildings — they run toward the danger.”
Preston thanked them for their service, and the service of all police, firefighters, fire police and EMS personnel who serve the community day and night.
Preston described the morning that was Sept. 11, 2001, saying “it was a pristine, sun-filled, cloudless day. ... It was a perfect day for evil.”
Lt. Gabriel took the pulpit and recounted the events of the day, starting with the takeoff of American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston at 7:59 a.m. — the flight that would eventually crash into the World Trade Center north tower 47 minutes later.
As he recounted the day, a silver bell was rung for each of the deadly actions of the day — American Airlines Flight 11 crashing into the WTC north tower, United Airlines Flight 175 crashing into the WTC south tower, American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon, the collapse of the south tower, United Airlines Flight 93 crashing in Somerset County, the collapse of the north tower and finally the collapse of 7 World Trade Center.
The day eventually wrapped up with President George W. Bush’s address calling the attacks “evil, despicable acts of terror” and his declaration that America, with it’s friends and allies, would stand together.
The silver bell was also rung in four sets of five chimes — the 5-5-5-5 code, Gabriel explained, that is sounded as an act of honor and respect for firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Later in the day, Port Matilda United Methodist Church held a memorial ceremony in the parking lot of Port Matilda Elementary School. Port Matilda Fire Co. trucks were on the scene, as well as Port Matilda EMS personnel and state police troopers.
“Sept. 11 is a day that is seared into the minds of every American,” said Rep. Rich Irvin, R-Spruce Creek Township, who was in attendance. “But I applaud our country on its ability to use that tragedy for greater unity.”
Irvin encouraged everyone to hold on to the memories of the day, as well as the days and weeks that followed, when the country came together to support against those who would harm the U.S. He referred to the donations that followed, and the lines of people waiting to donate blood to the victims.
“In the light of our growing turbulence within our borders today,” he said, “we must always remember that together we stand, and divided we fall.”
Port Matilda Mayor Ida Lively took the podium, recounting the day, focusing on the actions of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93, who attempted to retake the plane from the hijackers.
“In the face of great terror,” she said, “some turned to God, many found comfort in family and friends and co-workers. But all Americans came together.”
Lay Minister Donna Snyder made sure every group was thanked during the ceremony, including firefighters, EMS, veterans and police. Scouts of Boy Scout Troop 59, of Port Matilda, ceremoniously lowered the flag, folded it and presented it to Irvin. Irvin in turn presented it to Lively, who returned it to a representative of the school.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
