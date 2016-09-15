Centre County commissioners discuss economy, election, public health

On Thursday, the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County hosted the third-annual State of the County luncheon at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
All three county commissioners spoke about the current state of affairs, including the local economy, the upcoming election and voting registration, construction projects and public health.
County Commissioner Mark Higgins pointed to a growing economy, but one with room for diversification and continued progress. Retaining homegrown startups, he said, was important for the long-term stability of the region. Some, such as website creation service Weebly and food-ordering outfit Order Up, were ones that got away.
But the success of incubators has helped buoy growth and lay the groundwork for a sustainable pipeline of new businesses. Penn State’s Happy Valley Launch Box, for example, plans on graduating 30 to 36 startups in 2017.
“We are the second-fastest growing county in the state,” Higgins said. “... We’re pushing 100,000 people now in the Centre Region and greater Bellefonte is pushing 30,000 people. For central Pennsylvania, those are pretty significant population increases.”
Commissioner Michael Pipe followed with remarks about the voting process. He reviewed how the 91 precincts across the county are preparing for the upcoming election, and how the county plans to facilitate the democratic process for its 114,142 registered voters.
“It’s really difficult to predict the turnout, but we’re estimating somewhere in between 62 percent and 71 percent for turnout,” he said. “So that influences how many ballots we buy, how many provisional ballots we buy at the polling locations to make sure we have enough on Election Day.”
He prefaced some potential changes to voting in the future, such as automatic registration once citizens turn 18 and online voting
“Some people think it would be basically making democracy as flat as possible,” he said. “Anybody can vote in any way possible from their phone. I’m not too comfortable on it, but it is something to just think about.”
After Pipe’s remarks, Commissioner Steve Dershem reviewed some major construction projects around the county before intimating the perils of the heroin crisis in the region.
Regarding the heroin crisis, Dershem advocated a multipronged effort from several different organizations throughout the county.
“If we don’t get our heads and our hearts and our arms around this thing from all different directions,” he said, “it’s going to threaten the stability of our society as we know it.”
That effort, known as the Centre County Heroin Education Prevention, or HOPE Initiative, is tackling the problem from multiple sides. A persistent problem, he said, deserves an equally unyielding approach in ameliorating its effects.
A brief question-and-answer session followed. Among others, attendees asked how to get younger voters more involved in the democratic process besides how the county is dealing with the gentrification of its metro areas.
