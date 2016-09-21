Community

September 21, 2016 11:38 PM

Free car seat safety checks set for Saturday

From CDT staff reports

The Mount Nittany Pediatric Group is offering car seat safety checks Saturday.

According to a state police news release, parents are encouraged to bring their child and car seat between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 129 Medical Park Lane in Bellefonte to have a certified passenger safety technician evaluate the seat. Technicians will also be available to educate the public on how to safely transport a child.

The free event will be hosted by the state police, a news release said, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project.

