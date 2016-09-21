Candidate’s night scheduled for Oct. 13

Voters are invited to the League of Women Voters of Centre County candidate’s night on Oct 13.
According to a league news release, the event will be held at 7 p.m. in Room 304 of the State College Municipal Building at 243 S. Allen St.
Candidates for the 5th Congressional District and for the General Assembly in the 76th, 77th, 81st and 171st House districts have been invited to attend, the release said. Candidates will be given the opportunity to answer questions posted by the audience at the event.
Candidate’s night will also be live streamed on C-NET Channel 7 and on cnet1.org, the release said.
Comments