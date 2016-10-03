Chefs on Stage tempts taste buds

Cindy Pasquinelli was full at 5:30 p.m. Monday, and she hadn’t had one bite to eat. She was full of emotion, seeing the Chefs on Stage event unfold, an event that she and her staff at Strawberry Fields had been planning and preparing since last February.
“It’s just amazing to see it all come together,” she said, beaming.
The 15th annual Chefs on Stage dinner took place at Mountain View Country Club, with hors d’oeuvres and drinks served outside before the 300-plus attendees took their seats at round banquet tables that were purchased by sponsors to support the fundraiser. The clouds cleared and the sun broke through, lighting Mount Nittany with an alpenglow that shone on all the faces of the diners as they moved from table to table outside the banquet area, snacking on pork belly with a Way Farm apple slaw prepared by Kirsch McMaster from The Nittany Lion Inn, then moving on to mushrooms stuffed with seasonal vegetables from Harrison’s Wine Grill & Catering and then butternut squash soup from Greg and Mary Kay Williams, of Cooke Tavern in Spring Mills.
Another tented outdoor area was filled with stations that offered slices of coffee-rubbed flank steak with cauliflower-parsnip puree, served by chef Jason Ufema from Shy Bear Brewing and Rich Coast coffee in Lewistown, a new brew pub scheduled to open next spring. John Glickner from Gigi’s Southern Table served shrimp and grits, with stone ground grits that he sources from South Carolina and Gulf shrimp. Mike Benjamin and his winning sous chef, his 10-year-old daughter Kat, placed sherry-braised short ribs on a pressed root vegetable plank for a festive fall appetizer.
In between the food tables, Kevin Lloyd and Brandon Wagner from Big Spring Spirits in Bellefonte had a tap with the evening’s signature drink — Strawberry Fields Forever, made from their craft vodka and Tait Farm strawberry and orange shrubs.
If you needed a bite to eat as you passed through the large room where the 57 silent auction items were arranged around the perimeter, you could sustain yourself with a cooked scallop on a crispy slice of potato topped with caviar crème fraiche, provided by Paul Kendeffy from Carnegie House, or a fried French onion ravioli with a demi-glace drizzle and a crispy fried onion topping. Lamb and rice meatballs with a pumpkin coconut curry sauce by Zach Lorber, a chef from Penn State Altoona, provided a third butlered appetizer before the crowd found their seats at the many tables, laden with bread baskets from Gemelli Bakers, and wines courtesy of Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery, Hawstone Hollow Winery, and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.
As people found their way to their tables, the emcees for the evening — Amy Mearkle, director of marketing at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park, and Jeff Brown, morning personality on 93.7 The Bus — took over the microphone before handing it over to Pasquinelli for remarks. Jana King, publisher and owner of State College Magazine at the time of the inaugural event in 2002, created the fundraiser with then editor Erika Isler, who recalled the early years. “If there’s anything that I think Jana and I are probably most proud of,” said co-founder Isler in the evening’s program, “it’s that we created something that goes way beyond the magazine to help so many people.”
Lorber, the American Culinary Federation Southern Alleghenies chapter president, organized the chefs and recruited the kitchen and some of the dining room volunteers for the evening. State College Area High School culinary students participated, including long time COS veterans Enzo and Jack Sapia. Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology sent student servers to augment the staff from the Mountain View Country Club and its sister property the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center who all volunteered for the event. Susan Bell and her staff at M&T Bank provided support as well as Pasquinelli and her volunteers from Strawberry Fields.
Chefs who provided the sit-down portion of the dinner included Craig Hamilton from The Village at Penn State, who did a salad with Israeli couscous, “drunken” strawberries and baby arugula. There were two entrees served successively, family style. Jeff Boggie from Foxdale Village prepared a pork loin roast served with a Way Fruit Farm Empire apple chutney that was paired with an Italian pasta salad created by local dressing entrepreneur Clay Phillips, of The Village Eatinghouse. Entrée II was Lorber’s cassoulet with sausage, ham and white beans topped with seared duck breast served with a fingerling potato salad prepared by members of the Southern Allegheny Chefs Association.
Desserts, for those who could go the distance, were provided by Wegmans chef Stephen Ast and new to the game chocolatier Andy Rose, of Haden Confections. Rich Coast coffee was served as the final intonations of auctioneer Ron Gilligan drove up the last bids in the 11-item live auction.
Word was still out on the final tally that was raised for Strawberry Fields, but last year the State College Food Bank received $74,000 and in the entire 14 years the money raised has totaled more than $685,000.
