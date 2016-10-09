Share our heritage: 1973 State High football team

Today’s photo is from “The Battle of Benner Pike,” by Ralph Gray.
It shows the 1973 State High football team.
The team finished 10-0 and was conference and state champions.
First row, from left: Kent Homan, Ed Boal, Paul Kanagy, Dennis DeLong, Tom Kerr, Norm Frye, Bo Ellis, Joe Rainelli and Matt Suhey.
Second row: Harvey Hoffman, Ray Agostinelli, Larry Campolongo, Pat Snyder, Bruce Shaeffer, Chris Sefter, Sheldon Rider, Ned Eldrige and Mike Toretti.
Third row: Allan Fulmer, Tim Gambocurta, Tom Basler, Dan Hopkins, Bill Curley, Scott Yocum, Tom Kistler and Craig Coder.
Fourth row: John Sefter, Tom Fox, Dave Harris, Greg Smith, Gary Ellis, Clay Singletary, Chris Hoover, Paul Suhey and coach Jim Williams.
“The Battle of Benner Pike” is available at the Centre County Library and Historical Museum in Bellefonte, and in the State College area at the home of Mike Williams in Boalsburg and the Centre County Historical Society.
