Record-breaking voter registration numbers expected in Centre County

Centre County could be looking at a record number of registered voters this election season, according to Elections and Voter Registration Director Joyce McKinley.
Tuesday marked the deadline for voter registration in the county, and, as McKinley told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, everything is going smoothly in the elections office.
“We’re still receiving last-minute registrations,” she said, noting that voters could still register Tuesday as long as registration forms were postmarked by that day, and could register online up to 11:59 p.m. that evening.
According to the most recent voter registration report, Commissioner Steve Dershem said, there are 119,646 registered voters in the county — up 1,613 from last week’s report.
McKinley said the county could be looking at more than 120,000 voters by the time all the registrations are processed, which could be a record for the county.
McKinley said additional staff would be on hand to process the applications and staff phone banks to handle general election questions. Additional staff is also expected to be on hand for Election Day.
Vice Chairman Mark Higgins said additional messengers will be present on Election Day to bring results from around the county to the office. Staging areas have also been set up around the county in case of equipment or ballot issues.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
