Bye week means no football, a lot of local events

There are places where people don’t actually know if the local college is playing football that week or not. Crazy, right?
But in Nittany Lion country, there is no question of whether Penn State is going to be on the field on Saturday. On the outskirts of the county, you might forget about the home or away issue, but in State College, the sudden pop-up of motor home villages while the lines at restaurants and grocery stores mushroom makes it pretty clear when an extra 80,000 people or so are visiting town.
But then there’s the bye week — those times when your team gets a breather to recharge in the midst of the season while you try to come up with something else to occupy your time.
Don’t worry about it. You don’t have to resort to cleaning the gutters or the garage. Centre County is rich with fun opportunities to take advantage of the break Saturday.
Maybe you’re the kind of person who is tired of watching football players run around. You want to get out there and do some running yourself. You’ve got choices.
There is the 4K for the Kids from 9-11 a.m. at Penns Valley Elementary. At 9:30 a.m. at the Penn State golf courses, there is the Steps to Safety 5K Run/Walk. The YMCA of Centre County’s Donut Dash 5K happens at the same time at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte. Then there’s the Centre County Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk at 10 a.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
But maybe you’re more the family fun type. Do you like apples and pumpkins, and are you just crazy about fall?
Try the Way Fruit Farm apple festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda, home. Or there is the Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on South Allen Street in State College. There is the Bellefonte Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Talleyrand and Wasson Farm’s Fall Fest both Saturday and Sunday at 2545 Shingletown Road in State College.
Kids and science geeks could enjoy STEM Rotor Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kunkle Lounge in the Hammond Building on Penn State’s campus. Animal lovers might want to learn more about dogs with the National Pit Bull Awareness Day event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petco.
Want to give back? Try the Builders Association of Central Pennsylvania’s Builderworks event from 9 a.m. to noon at Millbrook Marsh.
But for a lot of people, all of these things are just way too early. If you’re more of a night owl, there is still one more activity out there that might fit the bill.
Miles-Humes House is hosting a paranormal investigation from 5-8 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight at its 203 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte, site. Call the Centre County Library at 355-1516, ext. 214 for information.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments