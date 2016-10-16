Fall festivals in Centre County

Sloan Laux plays with rubber ducks during Wasson Farm’s Fall Fest Saturday on Shingletown Road in Harris Township.
Phoebe Sheehan
psheehan@centredaily.com
Blind Horse Wagon performs during State College’s Fall Fest Saturday on South Allen Street.
Michel Kameda holds the paddle while Charlie Parides kicks during Fall Fest Saturday on South Allen Street.
Gourds are displayed Saturday during Wasson Farm’s Fall Fest on Shingletown Road in Harris Township.
Centre County Grange Fair Queen Emma Spackman plays with Caleb Sharpe, left, Sam Sharpe and Camilla Sharpe during the Apple Festival Saturday at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda.
Sandra Del Pilar, left, Elyzza Aparicio and her son Pascal Aparicio hang out after finishing the Steps to Safety 5K Run/Walk Saturday at the Penn State Golf Course.
David Edmunds heads down a slide during State College’s Fall Fest Saturday on South Allen Street.
James Blankenberg hugs the Big Froggy 101 mascot during Fall Fest Saturday on South Allen Street.
Ellie Crespi hul- hoops during Fall Fest Saturday on South Allen Street.
Olivia Pacheco holds a bunny during the Apple Festival Saturday at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda.
