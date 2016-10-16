Share our heritage: 1954 Bellefonte football team

Today’s photo is from “The Battle of Benner Pike,” by Ralph Gray.
It shows the 1954 Bellefonte High School Red Raiders. The team finished 9-1 and was named Central Counties Conference Outstanding Team.
First row, from left: Bill Hoover, Gene Bennett, Tom Shultz, Bob Saylor, Reed Teaman, Jack Bell, Tom Bickett, Ed McBride, Tom Ishler, T. Lingenfelter, Roy Butler, Dave Rockey and Ward Cole.
Second row: Joel Kling, Jim Reese, Jack Robinson, Walter Fetzer, Ray Young, Walter Baney, Sam Saxion, John Garis, Ron Andrews, John Hastings, Vance Dimmick and Don Sunday.
Third row: C. Brown, Dave Woodring, Ed Fetzer, Dale Larimer, Ken Leathers, Dick Alterio, Jerry Lucas, Matt Ivic, R. Brooks and H. McMullen.
“The Battle of Benner Pike” is available at the Centre County Library and Historical Museum in Bellefonte, and in the State College area at the home of Mike Williams in Boalsburg and the Centre County Historical Society.
