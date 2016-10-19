Benninghoff event will provide the latest hunting and fishing news

A “sportsmens’ update” hosted by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, is slated for early next month.
The update will give sportsmen and women the opportunity to hear the “latest hunting and fishing news directly from Pennsylvania state agencies,” according to a news release. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, Fish and Boat Commission and Department of Conservation and Natural resources will be on hand to provide information on several topics.
Expected topics of discussion include legislative and licensing issues, game and fish populations, biological and habitat issues and chronic wasting disease, the release said.
The event is slated from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology in Pleasant Gap. For more information, contact Benninghoff’s district office at 355-1300.
