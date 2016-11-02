Community event set to help flood victims

A community outreach event to help flood victims was announced at Tuesday’s Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The event is set for 2-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Freedom Life Church, 113 Sunset Acres in Milesburg.
Natalie Corman, deputy administrator of human services for the Board of Commissioners, said the purpose of the event is to connect with people affected by the flooding in areas like Bald Eagle Valley.
State and county agencies, churches, nonprofits and elected officials’ offices will be represented at the event.
The goal is to figure out what people need, Corman said, and connect them with resources.
American Red Cross, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Centre County Office of Emergency Services will be on-site if people haven’t yet reported damage to their home/property, said Faith Ryan, director of Centre County’s Office of Adult Services.
Ryan said the county expects to see community needs coming in over the coming weeks and even months.
In addition, veterans and surviving spouses of veterans are encouraged to bring discharge papers, marriage certificates/death certificates, household income and bank statement documentation, outstanding bills and proof of damage if they haven’t yet made a report to the county’s emergency management agency.
Helping Other People Excel Inc., a nonprofit that was represented at last week’s commissioners’ meeting, has helped 22 families and put $10,000 toward flood relief efforts, Ryan said, adding that she wanted to give the organization a shout out.
Commissioner Mark Higgins said 332 residents have turned in damage reports as of Monday.
He encouraged the public to keep donating for the people affected.
For more information, call the adult services’ office at 355-6768.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
