Share our heritage: 1976 Little Lions

Today’s photo is from Chuck Gill.
It is of the 1976 Little Lions, the winners of State College Area High School’s first, and to date only, PIAA state soccer championship.
The 1976 Little Lions went 15-4-1, finishing second to Middleburg in the Tri-Valley League. After beating Altoona 2-0 for the District 6 championship at Jeffrey Field, State College got another shot at archrival Middleburg, knocking off the District 4 champions 3-2 in the state quarterfinals at Selinsgrove.
The Lions then traveled to Reading Municipal Stadium, where they defeated WPIAL (District 7) champion North Allegheny 3-2 in the state semifinals and District 11 champion Bethlehem Freedom 2-0 in the state title game.
Pictured, first row, from left: Co-captains Mark Cunningham and Don Rung.
Second row: Kurt Huntley, Chet Johnson, Dan Brewer, Dave Shelow, Bob Langton, Jay Infield, Chuck Gill, Shawn Muthersbaugh, assistant coach Donn Wagner.
Third row: Head coach Ken Fogleman, manager Bonnie Bloom, Walt Gotshalk, Jeff Harpster, Tim Frey, Jim Guthrie, Dean Pearce, Dave Beik, Chris Schein.
Fourth row: Manager Sally Harding, Sam Ergler, Eric Diethorn, Denis DeMartino, Roland Moore, Terry Brush, Jeff Harper, Jamie Hettema, manager Chris Marro.
