Share our heritage: 1971 Centre Hall baseball team

Today’s photo is from Scott Vogt.
It features the 1971 Centre Hall Senators, a team of the Centre County Baseball League. Vogt writes: “State College defeated Centre Hall in five games in the championship series. The picture was taken at the Old Fort ball field behind the present day Snappy’s.”
Pictured are, front row from left: Frosty Long, Joe Slenker, Ron Sweitzer, Robbie Stover, Emery Marshall, Ron Stover, Frank Slenker; bottom row from left: Bobby “Hat” Walker, Denny Leathers, Scott Vogt, Barney Vogt, scorekeeper Frank “Doodles” Gross, Jack Krumrine, John Sodergren and Gary Hettinger.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
