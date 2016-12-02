Police searching for missing hunter

State police are searching for a missing hunter in the area of the Todd Township state game lands in Huntingdon County.
According to state police at Huntingdon, the 59-year-old male was reported missing by fellow hunters at about 9 p.m. Thursday. An extensive search was conducted with negative results.
The search resumed at 8 a.m. Friday, police said. Assisting in the search is the Trough Creek Fire Department, state police aviation wing, dogs and “numerous volunteers.”
When contacted, state police declined to release the name of the hunter or a photograph.
Comments