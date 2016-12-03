Centre County alive with holiday spirit

A festive spirit was in the air Saturday in Centre County as holiday kickoff events helped put people in the yuletide mood.
In Philipsburg, people gathered on Front Street for the Christmas Kickoff events.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s marching band provided the soundtrack for Santa’s arrival as he came down the street on the back of a Reliance Fire Company ladder truck.
Meanwhile, band moms like Lois Fenton were running the cookie walk fundraiser inside Front and Centre Productions, and a pack of Cub Scouts were caroling on the sidewalk.
“We really have great hometown spirit here,” Main Street manager Dana Shoemaker said.
At Mount Nittany Middle School in College Township, a one-day-only juried Winter Craft Market was held.
In its 41st year, coordinator Heidi Urbanski said this year’s Central Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen’s event included 68 Pennsylvania-based vendors who made all homemade items — something the market committee prides itself on.
To be featured in the show, vendors are required to fill out an application and submit photos of their work.
Urbanski estimated about 2,000 people attend each year. Next year, the event will be held at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, Urbanski said.
About a mile away in Boalsburg, a live Nativity scene was held by members of St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Held in the entrance of the church, parishioner and Nativity coordinator Yvette Willson said the entrance was made into a barn-like area by another member of the church’s congregation.
“It’s a really special and beautiful thing,” she said.
Calling it “intergenerational,” Willson said the live nativity annually includes people of all ages.
“From 5 to 70,” Willson said. “It’s not just adults doing this. It’s children, parents and grandparents.”
Lily Mantie, who’s in second grade, played the angel.
She, like the handful of other characters, came out on cue as narrator Gean Pierce read a Christmas story about the birth of Jesus.
Three shepherds and three wise men were also a part of the scene.
Sunday’s holiday events:
Merry Millheim, various locations, Millheim.
The Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pa. Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. www .pachristmasshow.com.
Holiday Home Tour, 1-5 p.m., Hillcrest Avenue, State College.
Stocking Stuffer Antique, Art & Fine Craft Sale, noon-4 p.m., Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College. www.centrehistory.org/stockingstuffer.
Design your own gift wrap, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlow library.org.
Polar Express, 2-4:20 p.m., Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S. Allen St., State College. 237-6236, www.schlowlibrary .org.
Christmas Tea and Candlelight Tour, 3-6 p.m., Boal Mansion, 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg. 876-0129, www.boal museum.com. Reservations required.
Valley Voices: Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., Philipsburg.
Nebraska Theatre Caravan’s “A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-2424, www.caclive.com.
