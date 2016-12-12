Daughenbaugh Funeral Home to add Centre Hall location

Heintzelman Funeral Home in Centre Hall will become Daughenbaugh Funeral Home on Jan. 1, owner John Daughenbaugh said.
Located at 226 S. Pennsylvania Ave., the home is Daughenbaugh’s second location. Daughenbaugh Funeral Home opened at 106 W. Sycamore St. in Snow Shoe in 2007.
Daughenbaugh, a lifelong Centre County resident, said Centre Hall, with its small, close-knit community, was a natural fit when he was looking to expand.
“I think I will see a lot of similarities between the two towns,” he said.
Daughenbaugh added that his staff will honor all existing pre-arrangements made with the Centre Hall location or any other funeral home location.
“I like to serve people,” he said. “I feel very blessed that I’m able to give expertise at their worst time, and be able to help them through that time.”
Mark Heintzelman purchased the business in 1981. Daughenbaugh credited Heintzelman and his staff for assisting in the transition process.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments