CBICC hosts second annual Excellence in Business Awards

The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County hosted its second annual Vision Dinner and Excellence in Business Awards on Thursday night. More than 240 local professionals gathered at Mountain View Country Club to celebrate Centre County’s business community.
Thomas Fountaine, the State College Borough manager, was named the 2016 Economic Development Champion. Joel Myers, the founder, chairman and president of AccuWeather, was awarded the inaugural Impact Award.
Other winners from the event include:
Small Business of the Year: Goodco Mechanical
Other nominees: GB Accounting Services, Express Employment Professionals
Technology Company of the Year: AccuWeather
Other nominees: TMMData, Drucker Diagnostics
Visionary Company of the Year: West Arete
Other nominees: Seven Mountains Media, Actuated Medical
Entrepreneur of the Year: Diamondback Truck Covers
Other nominees: KCF Technologies, Mission Critical Partners
Business Leader of the Year: John Bonislawksi, president and CEO of Homeland Manufacturing Services
Other nominees: Edward Tubbs, director of operations for Hospitality Asset Management Co. and general manager for Days Inn Penn State; Joel Myers, founder of AccuWeather
Young Professional of the Year: Christian Baum, graphic designer and co-founder of the New Leaf Initiative and the co.space.
Other nominees: Irene Miller, development and events coordinator for the Centre Foundation; Heidi Wrights, community manager for PSECU Downtown Financial Center
