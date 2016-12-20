Gray named new county administrator

The Centre County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved on Tuesday the hiring of Margaret Gray as county administrator and chief clerk for Centre County government.
On Feb. 6, Gray will take over for Denise Elbell, who has been serving as acting administrator since January after the departure of former county administrator Tim Boyde.
“I would like to extend my thanks to the commissioners for their support of my appointment,” Gray said. “I’m very excited to join this dedicated team and get down to work.”
Commissioner Mark Higgins said there were originally 30 applicants for the position and after a thorough process, which included multiple stages of interviews, it was clear Gray was the right person for the job.
“Margaret shone throughout the entire process,” Higgins said. “We are very pleased we have somebody with such a strong background in pubic administration and working in various levels of government.”
Gray has more than 30 years of public administration experience. She served as an area director for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Department of Developmental Services and she has held budgeting positions with the Pennsylvania Superior Court as well as the New Jersey State Governor’s Office of the Budget. Prior to accepting the Centre County administrator position, Gray served as director of local government and community relations at Penn State.
Commissioner Michael Pipe said the search to fill the position was lengthy, but ultimately the diligence produced the right person for the job.
“I truly appreciate my fellow commissioners, our department heads and community leaders who participated in the interview process,” Pipe said. “Their dedication and judgment during the past few months, as we searched for our next administrator, will pay untold dividends in the years to come.”
