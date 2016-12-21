HVAC company completes ownership change

Robert Johnson Plumbing and Heating has been bought by Kathy Koetje-Simin, the company recently announced. The Lewistown HVAC specialist, located at 1118 W. 4th St., serves Mifflin, Centre, Huntingdon and Blair counties.
Koetje-Simin previously worked as financial analyst for a general contractor in Seattle. She brings experience in financial and strategic planning from other mechanical contractors.
“I wanted to take my passion for the construction industry and desire to provide a quality workplace for employees as well as the highest quality service to our customers to a higher level,” she said in an email.
Koetje-Simin said the company is looking to open a State College office in the future.
“Our employees don’t work for me, I work for them,” she said. “They, in turn, work for our customers, who are the reason we are here.”
According to the company’s website, Robert Johnson Plumbing and Heating has provided HVAC services for more than 60 years.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
