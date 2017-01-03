PLCB accepting bids for 50 expired restaurant licenses

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the second license auction for 50 expired restaurant licenses since Act 39 was signed into law in June.
While Centre County is not among the 48 counties on the list, surrounding ones such as Clearfield, Clinton, Huntingdon, Snyder and Mifflin are represented.
According to a release from the PLCB, 10 additional licenses will be up for grabs in the second auction, which will again use a sealed bid process. Bids are due by noon on March 3, and winners will be determined the week of March 6.
“This second auction, which includes 10 more licenses and more than double the number of counties featured in the first auction, is intended to further test and evaluate market reaction while also maximizing auction revenue and preserving the value of existing, non-expired licenses,” the release stated.
Minimum bids are set at $25,000, with a required $5,000 bid surety “intended to avoid frivolous and underfunded bids,” according to the release.
The first auction, announced in September, featured 40 licenses across 21 counties. The PLCB reported 134 bids were received and 37 licenses were awarded.
The PLCB reported the average winning bid was about $212,000.
