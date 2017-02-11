Yoga event helps bring donations, awareness to CCWRC

The sound of bongos, an accordion and an electric cello filled a gymnasium at the YMCA, creating ambient music for the about 50 participants in an hourlong yoga session on Saturday.
But the mission went beyond just stretching.
Saturday night’s Happy Valley Yoga4Good event was created by members of the Centre County Yoga Teachers Association to help raise money and awareness for the the Centre County Women’s Resource Center.
Guests were encouraged to donate $20 or provide items needed for the center’s shelter.
“We’re here to support a good cause and hope to do at least one more event to help a community organization in 2017,” said yoga instructor Lori Wieder, who helped organize the event.
A fundraising goal wasn’t set, but Wieder and CCWRC Director of Outreach and Education Lindsey Faussette said anything helps.
“We’re funded through the state and federal government but also get funding and help from the community,” Faussette said. “Local donations are critical and really couldn’t do it without their help.”
Items needed most are personal goods and general household items such as sheets and blankets.
Faussette said representatives from the center were contacted a couple weeks ago to see if they wanted to be the beneficiaries of Yoga4Good.
The third annual Sweetheart 5K held Saturday morning downtown also helped benefit the center.
The CCWRC helped more than 1,000 people last year, including those affected by sexual and domestic abuse, Faussette said.
“It’s an impressive, but sad number,” she said.
