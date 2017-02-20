Centre County Bar Association President Marshall running for judge

Local family law attorney Brian Marshall announced Monday his candidacy to replace retiring Judge Thomas K. Kistler on the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.
The president of the Centre County Bar Association, Marshall has practiced law for more than 15 years.
He is an attorney with Miller Kistler & Campbell, Centre County’s oldest law firm, which he joined in 2004.
“My experience representing clients from throughout Centre County in family and criminal law has given me insight into what our residents need from our local court system,” said Marshall. “When parties are unable to resolve their differences themselves, it is important they be heard by a fair and impartial judge who treats all involved with dignity and respect, while making decisions based on the evidence and the law.”
Marshall graduated cum laude from Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law. He is trained in the non-adversarial approach of collaborative law, is the only certified divorce financial analyst within 50 miles of State College, and is a trained mediator, able to serve as a third-party facilitator in legal cases.
“We need judges who recognize that for many who appear in court, it is the most important thing in their lives. If elected, I will recognize that family members are in the best position to make decisions about what is right for them, and empower them through tools like third-party mediation to make those decision,” Marshall said. “At the same time, I will recognize that when family members are not able to make these decisions for themselves, it is the role of the judge to patiently listen to the relevant evidence and render a decision.”
In his announcement, Marshall addressed a need to confront the growing problem of substance abuse locally, and the importance of differentiating between dealers and users facing addiction.
“We must provide access to resources to those who are addicted to opioids and other drugs, while holding them accountable if they fail to take advantage of the opportunity they have been given.”
Marshall is a Clearfield native who earned a B.S. in accounting from Penn State in 1996. He earned a certified public accountant license in Maryland before beginning his law career in Clearfield, working for the Law Offices of Richard H. Milgrub.
Marshall lives in Patton Township with his wife, Amy, and their two children, Alex and Lauren.
