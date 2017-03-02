Geisinger announces plans to hire 2,000 employees

Geisinger Health System announced Wednesday plans to add 2,000 new employees in 2017.
The new staff will include both clinical and non-clinical hires, stretching across the Pennsylvania healthcare system. According to a release, about half will be direct caregivers, including registered nurses, advanced practitioners and physicians.
More than 500 nursing positions fall under the recruitment campaign.
“Our ability to provide exceptional patient care is the direct result of our dedicated employees,” said Julene Campion, vice president of talent management at Geisinger, in a statement. “Geisinger prides itself in innovation, quality and service to create the perfect patient experience, and as patient needs evolve so must our workforce. We are committed to bringing in the best healthcare professionals to continue providing the outstanding care our communities have come to expect from Geisinger.”
The news comes six months after Geisinger announced its goal of hiring 1,500 new employees. According to Campion, the hiring campaign could take up to 18 months.
Geisinger employes more than 30,000 with more than 1,600 of those being physicians. The health system enacted a $10 minimum wage in 2015.
According to the health system, Geisinger has tripled its workforce in the last decade.
