Town halls announced to discuss proposed vehicle fee increase

The Centre County Board of Commissioners has announced three town hall-style meetings to discuss a proposed vehicle registration fee increase, but the first two have been postponed due to weather.
In January, the board announced that it was considering a $5 per vehicle fee increase as part of the Act 89 transportation bill signed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2013. The legislation, which was drafted to increase transportation infrastructure spending, allows county boards of commissioners to implement the fee in order to raise funds for projects in their respective counties.
Since the bill was signed, 14 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have imposed the $5 increase. If the increase is implemented, the county estimates that almost $600,000 will be raised for infrastructure projects.
When the plan was discussed in January, the board pledged to gather information from municipalities and citizens prior to making the decision.
To start the process, the board mailed letters to the 35 municipalities in the county. The letters outlined the plan and asked for feedback from officials. The municipalities have responded, and board Chairman Michael Pipe said the three town halls offer county residents their chance to be heard.
“This is an opportunity for the citizens of Centre County to learn about the needs for transportation infrastructure and voice their thoughts on how we as a community can tackle the challenge,” Pipe said.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
If you go
What: Town hall meeting on proposed vehicle registration fee increase
When: 6 p.m., March 20
Where: Moshannon Valley YMCA, 113 N. 14th St., Philipsburg
The two town halls in the Centre Region that were postponed due to weather will be re-scheduled, according to the commissioner’s office. An announcement of the time, date and location is expected this week.
Comments