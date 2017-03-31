Fundraising events leading up to State College Mini-Thon made in honor of student

One State College Area High School student is being honored by her peers through various fundraising events leading up to the school district’s annual Mini-Thon.
Senior Maryann Newcomb was diagnosed with leukemia in January, and a group of State College Area School District students are coming together to hold benefits to help raise money for childhood cancer research and treatment.
On Saturday, the State College Mini-Thon committee, with help from the student council, is holding the Driving 4 Diamonds Buick Blitz and Fun Fair.
Activities will include Buick test drives, a “backyard pentathlon Olympic competition,” a bake sale, face painting, a student arts and crafts festival and puppies for petting, district spokesman Chris Rosenblum said in an email.
On April 8, the State High National Honor Society is holding the Bunny Hop 5K, with registration at 8 a.m. at Circleville Park.
Both events will help raise money for the Four Diamonds fund, which financially helps families affected by childhood cancer who are seeking treatment at the Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. Four Diamonds is the primary beneficiary of money raised through the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.
The State College Mini-Thon is an annual yearlong fundraising effort by State College Area middle school students.
It ends with a seven-hour dance marathon mimicked after Penn State’s Thon. This year it’s at 5 p.m. on April 28 at Park Forest Middle School.
Rosenblum said efforts through the Mini-Thon raised more than $326,000 in eight years.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
If you go
Driving 4 Diamonds Buick Blitz and Fun Fair
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Park Forest Middle School, 2180 School Drive
Bunny Hop 5K
When: 8 a.m. April 8 registration. 9 a.m. start
Where: Circleville Park, 200 Little Lion Drive
Comments