Weekend festival to showcase Indian performing arts

Sayali Phadke grew up in India with her mother, Ranjana Phadke, who is a professional dancer.
That experience, she said, gives her a an advantage when it comes to knowledge of traditional Indian arts and dances native to the country, specifically Kathak style.
Phadke said she’s had the chance to perform in India and abroad. And now that she’s come to the State College area to study at Penn State, she’s sharing her knowledge and experience by serving as president of the Society for Indian Music and Arts.
In partnership with Nritya, the Society for Indian Music & Arts is hosting a three-day Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival through Sunday.
The mission of the festival is to preserve traditional Indian arts, showcasing various types music and dance.
“It’s a small effort to keep our tradition intact,” Phadke said.
If you go
What: Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Fest
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, starting with live entertainment from Anup Barua, followed by Mohiniyattam-style dancing from Sunanda Nair at 7:45 p.m.
Where: HUB-Robeson Center, Penn State
Admission: $4 for Penn State students; $4.99 for others
