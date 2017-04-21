Attorney, instructor Lombardi runs for district judge

A local attorney is running for Centre County district judge.
Louis Lombardi is an attorney, college instructor and former captain of the New York Police Department. He is running for the seat representing Patton , Ferguson and Halfmoon townships and parts of College Township.
A 1986 graduate of Penn State with a degree in administration of justice, Lombardi joined the NYPD after graduation, working there while also attending Brooklyn Law School.
After retiring in 2008, he returned to State College with his wife Emily.
“There is no better place to raise a family,” Lombardi said. “We have loved every minute of our lives in State College, we have developed strong bonds with our neighbors, and we are deeply committed to the well being of our community as a whole. We know just how lucky we are to live here and we want to give back to the community.”
Lombardi is a law instructor at the South Hills School of Business & Technology.
“I will be accountable to the law and to our community. I am not beholding to any groups or factions, and while I have been an active member of the community, I am not an insider. I bring independence and a broad perspective in addition to my diverse experience, knowledge of the law and analytical skills,” he said.
As both a police officer and as a lawyer, Lombardi has addressed drug addiction, domestic abuse and contracts.
“District Magistrates must have deep knowledge of both criminal law and civil law. I have nearly 20 years experience in civil law, in multiple courts and states, from the district court level all the way through appellate cases,” he said. “I have represented plaintiffs and defendants in cases involving family law and divorce, breach of contract, debt collection, bankruptcy, landlord/tenant relations, real estate law and much more. As a police officer and as an NYPD captain, I had direct experience with those crimes that are tearing at the fabric of every community — drug addiction and domestic abuse.”
