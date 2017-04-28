Community

April 28, 2017 3:37 PM

Osceola Mills community to hold fundraiser for abused infant

By Lori Falce

lfalce@centredaily.com

In March, the small borough of Osceola Mills in Clearfield County was startled by charges filed against a local couple.

Aaron Mills, 32, and Stephanie McGuire, 22, were charged with abusing their three-week-old baby, who police say suffered two broken legs, a cracked rib, lacerations, abrasions and tearing.

The community responded with a vigil in March, but the support didn’t stop there.

On Saturday, a fundraising event will spotlight child abuse by building financial support for the Children’s Miracle Network through Geisinger.

From 2 to 7 p.m. at the Columbia Fire Company hall, 140 Curtin St., there will be a spaghetti dinner, a paddle party, a silent auction and a bake sale. T-shirts and car decals will be sold, along with tickets for a bike raffle and a lottery basket drawing.

There will also be a DJ and kid-centered activities, such as games and crafts.

The event falls at the end of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-80 1:09

Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-80

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos