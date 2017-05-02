The storm destroyed a school’s food booth. But the kids and parents got to work right away

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Strong winds and heavy rain hit Centre County Pause 0:25 Monday's thunderstorm approaches Bellefonte 2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer 0:33 Severe thunderstorms leave 40,0000 without power 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest 3:30 Strong winds sweep State College 0:29 Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

More than 40,000 utility customers are without power after powerful thunderstorms packing high winds rolled across upstate New York. NYSEG reports half of its 34,000 outages Tuesday morning are located in the Binghamton area, where Broome County officials have declared a state of emergency after trees and utility poles were toppled by high winds during Monday night's storms. WNYT via AP