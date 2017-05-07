Community

Share our heritage: Punt, Pass and Kick competition

Today’s photo is from Richard Garbrick. It features a clipping from the Sept. 26, 1974 Centre Daily Times. Pictured is early registrant in the annual Punt, Pass and Kick competition Chris Miller accepting a football from Chuck Witmer, contest chairman for the Bellefonte Area Jaycees. Looking on are Chris’ father, Don Miller, and Bill Small, of Dunlap Ford.

Each Monday, the Centre Daily Times will publish an installment in our “Share our Heritage” series, featuring photos from Centre County’s past. Readers are welcome to submit photos to the CDT by mail, in person or by email at jmcallister@centredaily.com.

