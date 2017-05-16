Bookstore to undergo name change, new management

The bookstore space at Juniata College’s Ellis Hall will reopen on Thursday under a new name.
Jeff and Staci Shuck, owners of Grove’s Office Supplies, 9154 William Penn Highway in Huntingdon, are taking over the lease for the space and renaming it “Headwaters at Juniata College” in honor of a painting by 19th-century American artist Thomas Cole.
The store will carry official Juniata College memorabilia, sportswear, souvenirs, gifts, refreshments and more.
“One of our goals as owners of a local business is to serve, promote and support the local community and local industry,” Staci Shuck said in a statement. “The Juniata College community and the many visitors to campus and the Huntingdon community have supported Grove’s.”
The college also announced a partnership with Akademos Inc., an online bookstore provider. The company’s platform will allow for students to shop for books and course materials from their laptop or mobile device. Orders will be distributed from the Headwaters retail store.
“We are confident that transitioning to a personalized, school-sanctioned virtual bookstore with a marketplace that offers students more competitive pricing on course materials is the right decision for Juniata,” Juniata College President James Troha said in a statement. “Partnering with Akademos closely aligns with our strategic plan.”
According a release by the college, the hybrid bookstore model will allow space previously used for textbooks and course materials to be used for a wider selection of apparel, supplies and other merchandise.
