May 16, 2017 8:44 AM

Spring Township ranked one of safest municipalities in state

From CDT staff reports

Spring Township has been named one of “The Safest Cities in Pennsylvania” for 2017 by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

On a list of 50 municipalities, Spring Township ranked fourth, according to the list, noting that with a population of 7,612, there was a total of one violent crime and 23 property crimes. Spring Township police reported much of the crime consists of internet or phone scams, theft of credit cards or identity theft — all of which is generated outside the area.

The list also describes Spring Township as “the middle of an outdoor lover’s paradise,” noting its proximity to several state game lands, state forests and State College.

The council notes Redstone Township south of Pittsburgh as the safest city in the state, and describes itself as “a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant trade groups across the United States.”

