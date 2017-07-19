Man dies in Milesburg crash

Police, firefighters and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers responded to a fatal crash Wednesday in Milesburg.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Old Route 220 and First Avenue near Ace Hardware.
A 79-year-old man died in the crash, according to Sayers, who said the man stopped at Ace Hardware for directions. The man then drove his car onto Old Route 220 and was T-boned by an SUV traveling on Old Route 220 toward Milesburg. The woman driving the SUV had minor injuries.
Their identities have not been released by state police.
Sayers said officials believe it is possible that the sun played a factor in the crash, though state police have not released an official cause.
State police and Undine, Logan and Citizen’s Fire companies and Bellefonte EMS were dispatched to respond to the scene.
