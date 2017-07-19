Man dies in Milesburg crash

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Shirley Fonda is ready to close her cat rescue after 19 years Pause 3:01 State College prayer service for police officers and peace 4:07 Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 1:09 Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-80 0:47 Fire burns a Spring Township apartment 1:29 Historic Bellefonte building moved to Talleyrand Park 1:53 Video: Owner seeks help for service dog in need of surgery 2:28 Video: Alpha Fire Company's new Pierce truck 0:16 Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:45 Video: Good behavior honored at Bellefonte school board meeting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email There was a fatal crash in Milesburg Wednesday morning. A car pulled out of an Ace Hardware onto Old Route 220 and was T-boned by an SUV. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said the man who died was 79. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

There was a fatal crash in Milesburg Wednesday morning. A car pulled out of an Ace Hardware onto Old Route 220 and was T-boned by an SUV. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said the man who died was 79. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com