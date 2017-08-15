Community

Woman reported missing from State College

From CDT staff reports

August 15, 2017 12:52 PM

State College police are looking for help in locating a missing State College woman.

According to police, Rae Ellen Devier, 34, attended her mother’s funeral on Friday in Forward Township, Allegheny County. Family members expressed concern about her behavior following the funeral.

Devier did not have access to a vehicle and is believed to be heading back to the State College area, police said, adding that her family “has not had any contact with her and are concerned for her well-being.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit a tip through the police website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shirley Fonda is ready to close her cat rescue after 19 years

Shirley Fonda is ready to close her cat rescue after 19 years 1:19

Shirley Fonda is ready to close her cat rescue after 19 years
State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape

View More Video