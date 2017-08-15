Woman reported missing from State College

State College police are looking for help in locating a missing State College woman.
According to police, Rae Ellen Devier, 34, attended her mother’s funeral on Friday in Forward Township, Allegheny County. Family members expressed concern about her behavior following the funeral.
Devier did not have access to a vehicle and is believed to be heading back to the State College area, police said, adding that her family “has not had any contact with her and are concerned for her well-being.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact State College police at 234-7150 or submit a tip through the police website.
