Megan Royer crowned 2017 Centre County Grange Fair queen

Megan Royer said she had one simple method while participating in the Centre County Grange Fair Queen Coronation — to just be herself.
It’s also the biggest piece of advice she said she has for other Centre County girls ages 16 to 20 who want to be queen someday.
“It’s so much easier when you’re yourself and you’re into it and you’re happy,” Royer said. “And do it for the reasons you want to. Do it because you love the fair and you love agriculture and you want to be the voice for it.”
Royer, a 2017 graduate of State College Area High School, was named Grange Fair queen on Wednesday night in front of a crowd at the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair’s Southside Stage.
It comes about a year after she was named second runner-up at the 2016 contest, where Emma Spackman was crowned queen.
It’s something I put a lot of effort into and worked really hard, and last year being second runner up makes being crowned queen even sweeter
Megan Royer, Centre County Grange Fair queen
“I know I’m going to have big shoes to fill, but I’m excited,” Royer said. “It’s something I put a lot of effort into and worked really hard, and last year being second runner-up makes being crowned queen even sweeter.”
In its 14th year, the coronation featured four Centre County young women, including Royer, runner-up Amelia Miller, Katie Hartle and Gabrielle Swavely.
The judges rated the participants on an essay and interview, which were completed prior to the ceremony, their ball gown and a speech about the Grange Fair.
The winner is awarded $500, the runner-up gets $300 and the other contestants get $100, said Virginia Letterman, Grange Fair Queen committee chairwoman.
“They have a lot to do,” Letterman said. “They travel around during the fair and hand out ribbons, participate in parades and make it to the (state) competition in Hershey every year in January. Five of our girls have made the top five. I think that’s pretty good.”
The cap on participants is generally 12, though Letterman said that last year there were 13 contestants.
“It varies every year, but we’re happy they’re coming out for it,” she said.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments