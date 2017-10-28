Trick-or-treaters parade through Bellefonte

The scene Saturday in Bellefonte was similar to “The Walking Dead” — just not as scary.
Hundreds of trick-or-treaters paraded down North Allegheny Street in their Halloween costumes hoping for their favorite treat.
“I go crazy for Milky Way,” Calvin Forsberg, 9, said to his mother Sara Forsberg outside of Brother’s Pizza.
The Forsbergs, of Pleasant Gap, dressed as characters from Tim Burton’s 1993 movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The family won an award for best dressed family and Sara won for best adult costume, judged by Centre County Commissioners Steve Dershem and Mark Higgins.
“‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ is my favorite movie all year round,” Sara said. “It can be a Halloween movie; it can be a Christmas movie, but whenever you watch it, it’s always a classic.”
The family coordinates costumes together every year. They’ve been Dalmatians, police officers and firefighters and another year Sara was a zookeeper of her children, including Collin, 5, and Chloe, 3, and her husband Michael.
“We love to do family costumes, and we’re always in it to win it for family costumes,” she said. “This is my favorite holiday. My birthday is Nov. 2, and I’ve always wished it was on Halloween. I’m always into the full spirit of it.”
The Diehl brothers also were into the spirit of Halloween. They were with their father, Ryan, and three cousins, all under 6 years old.
Ezra Diehl, 4, of Bellefonte, was a police officer, which is what he wants to be when he’s an adult. His 1-year-old brother Isiah was a criminal in custody. Their Halloween costumes have somewhat of a parallel to real life.
“Ezra tries to be a good big brother and wants to help out,” Ryan Diehl. “Sometimes it helps and sometimes it doesn’t.”
