New bank breaks ground in Snow Shoe

A bank is finally taking shape in Snow Shoe.
It’s been about a year since First National Bank closed its previous location and transferred accounts to its Bellefonte branch, leaving the small town without a bank for about a 10-mile radius.
The void will be filled by about mid-January when Jersey Shore State Bank opens its doors next to Hall’s Market, according to JSSB Regional President Craig Russell. Developers broke ground Tuesday on the new bank.
JSSB’s parent company Penns Woods Bancorp began to look for a space to operate in when FNB announced its closure. PWB CEO Dick Grafmyre had spent about seven years banking in the Snow Shoe area several decades ago, and with his knowledge of the town the company felt a bank would be a win-win for the community.
Never miss a local story.
“We’ll be reliable, because we truly value the small hometown communities we serve,” PWB Marketing Coordinator Chris Fravel said.
The bank will employ about five people, according to Russell who said “a lot of people” in Snow Shoe have switched to JSSB in anticipation of construction.
“We made a commitment to be there in the long term,” Russell said. “We have no plans of leaving, just growing.”
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments