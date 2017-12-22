Rockefeller Center Christmas tree documentary to air Sunday

Everyone is always trying to cut out the middleman, but the middleman can be very useful on occasion.
The middleman can spend a frosty morning in late November being herded like an animal into a pen outside of Rockefeller Center so that you never even have to begin to utter the phrase, “Now where did I put my left glove?”
Eric Porterfield is such a middleman.
“People were literally running down 5th Avenue to get to see the tree. ... There’s an intimate experience that’s going on there that’s kind of hard to describe,” Porterfield said.
He and his business partner, Kelly Green Porterfield, are the husband and wife team behind BlueWhiteTV, the media agency that might have found a serviceable workaround to braving the holiday crowds in New York City.
Their documentary, “The Tree That Visited New York City For the Holidays,” will air at 10 a.m. Sunday on PCN. If that space on your schedule is already reserved for last minute Christmas shopping, you can watch the film now on the respective Facebook pages of BlueWhiteTV or Visit Penn State.
Porterfield and his cameras followed the now infamous Norway spruce from a yard in State College to the Big Apple lighting ceremony that kicked off the 2017 yuletide season.
“It’s remarkable to see how a tree that came out of someone’s backyard can become an iconic part of our historical or our traditional holiday landscape and that’s pretty powerful. We can really be proud of the fact that this tree came from here,” Porterfield said.
While filming at Rockefeller Center, he was struck by the tree’s capacity to act as a magnet for disparate groups of people. Milk crates had a similar effect on the documentary.
I visited Rockefeller Center for the first time when I was around nine or ten years old and fell in love with it.
Hannah Richardson
Useful for lugging heavy camera equipment, milk crates are what brought Porterfield to the father of Hannah Richardson, a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from State College who lent her voice to the film’s narration and three of the four songs featured.
“What stood out to me was just the magic of the whole thing,” Richardson said. “I visited Rockefeller Center for the first time when I was around nine or 10 years old and fell in love with it. There’s nothing like New York City in the winter. Everything feels so vivid there. The film really captures that.
A DVD copy of “The Tree That Came Home For the Holidays” can be purchased at www.bluewhitetv.com.
